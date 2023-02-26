Delphia USA Inc. Buys Shares of 3,469 Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,714,000 after purchasing an additional 241,019 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,202,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $746,008,000 after purchasing an additional 362,357 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $552,821,000 after buying an additional 648,705 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after buying an additional 808,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,555,000 after buying an additional 13,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $73.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $80.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.44.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle West Capital

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 73.31%.

In related news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $53,659.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.91.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Articles

