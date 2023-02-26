Delphia USA Inc. Cuts Position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Delphia USA Inc. lessened its position in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,066 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut United States Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United States Cellular from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on United States Cellular from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

United States Cellular Price Performance

USM opened at $23.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average of $24.77. United States Cellular Co. has a 52-week low of $19.22 and a 52-week high of $32.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.21 and a beta of 0.65.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 0.72%. United States Cellular’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Cellular

In other United States Cellular news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 1,834 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $35,964.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,217.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United States Cellular

(Get Rating)

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

