Delphia USA Inc. Cuts Stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Delphia USA Inc. lowered its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,643 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICPT stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $813.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average is $15.97. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Several analysts have issued reports on ICPT shares. StockNews.com raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

