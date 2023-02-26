Delphia USA Inc. Has $145,000 Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Delphia USA Inc. lessened its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in SLM were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SLM by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SLM shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SLM from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.92.

SLM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $14.35 on Friday. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average is $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.19.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.79). SLM had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $542.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.88%.

SLM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.