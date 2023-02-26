Delphia USA Inc. Invests $176,000 in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,367 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Delphia USA Inc. owned about 0.07% of VAALCO Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 2,032.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,121,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928,232 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 281.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 534,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 394,570 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the second quarter valued at about $2,372,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the third quarter valued at about $872,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 165.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 250,549 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 156,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

VAALCO Energy Increases Dividend

NYSE:EGY opened at $4.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.84. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.79 million, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This is a positive change from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 11.40%.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

