Delphia USA Inc. Purchases New Holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in nCino by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in nCino by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in nCino by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of nCino by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 148,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of nCino by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Get nCino alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of nCino to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

Insider Transactions at nCino

nCino Trading Down 2.2 %

In other news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,785 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $55,959.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,312.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other nCino news, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 6,134 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $160,465.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $55,959.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,312.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,445 shares of company stock worth $514,063 in the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $27.55 on Friday. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $55.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average of $29.66.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.45 million. Research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.