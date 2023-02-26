Delphia USA Inc. Trims Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Delphia USA Inc. lessened its position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,829 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Editas Medicine by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 13.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 88.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 19,594 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter worth about $1,011,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 57.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $26,979.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,955.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 2,790 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $26,979.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,955.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $41,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,243 shares in the company, valued at $737,269.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,175 shares of company stock worth $86,572 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EDIT. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Editas Medicine from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

EDIT opened at $9.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $21.59.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 50.28% and a negative net margin of 1,118.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

