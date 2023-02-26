Dent Market Capitalization Achieves $116.62 Million (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Dent token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Dent has a total market capitalization of $116.62 million and $6.93 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dent Token Profile

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

