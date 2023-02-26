Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €29.50 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($31.38) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($30.85) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($24.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($25.11) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($26.60) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($26.60) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Deutsche Telekom Trading Down 1.2 %

Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €20.95 ($22.28) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €19.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of €19.22. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($13.53) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($19.29).

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.