Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 760 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 760 ($9.15) target price on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HSBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 745 ($8.97) target price on HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on HSBC from GBX 625 ($7.53) to GBX 780 ($9.39) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 780 ($9.39) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 720 ($8.67).

LON HSBA opened at GBX 635.70 ($7.66) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 578.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 525.51. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 434.70 ($5.23) and a one year high of GBX 653.80 ($7.87). The firm has a market cap of £126.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,297.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.09. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,489.80%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

