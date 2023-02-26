Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $70.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NetApp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on NetApp from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.35.

NetApp Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $65.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. NetApp has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $90.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $135,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,976 shares in the company, valued at $9,481,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $135,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,481,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,207 shares of company stock worth $1,045,305 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NetApp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,575,097 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,643,670,000 after acquiring an additional 189,823 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,604,441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $276,190,000 after acquiring an additional 71,415 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,394,846 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $156,241,000 after acquiring an additional 47,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,356,245 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $153,631,000 after purchasing an additional 199,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

