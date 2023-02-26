Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Given a €8.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($8.51) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Stock Performance
Shares of FRA:PBB opened at €9.22 ($9.81) on Thursday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 1-year low of €10.36 ($11.02) and a 1-year high of €15.46 ($16.45). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €8.24 and a 200 day moving average price of €7.99.
About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank
