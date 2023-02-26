Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Given a €8.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($8.51) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Stock Performance

Shares of FRA:PBB opened at €9.22 ($9.81) on Thursday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 1-year low of €10.36 ($11.02) and a 1-year high of €15.46 ($16.45). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €8.24 and a 200 day moving average price of €7.99.

About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

