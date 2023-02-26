DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $301.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DBRG traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,746,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,177. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.27. DigitalBridge Group has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $30.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.54%.

Institutional Trading of DigitalBridge Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the first quarter worth $57,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the first quarter worth $70,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 197.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 566,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 376,223 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in DigitalBridge Group by 164.9% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 28,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

DBRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

