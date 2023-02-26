DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. DMC Global had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $175.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.9% compared to the same quarter last year. DMC Global updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

DMC Global Price Performance

NASDAQ BOOM opened at $25.13 on Friday. DMC Global has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $490.79 million, a P/E ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 1.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DMC Global

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in DMC Global by 5.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of DMC Global in the second quarter worth about $223,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 330.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 7.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About DMC Global

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BOOM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on DMC Global in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

