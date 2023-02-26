Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by 11 Capital Partners LP

11 Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,854 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up approximately 11.6% of 11 Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. 11 Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $25,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 76.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $214.25 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.65. The firm has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DG. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Dollar General from $237.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.13.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

