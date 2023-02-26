Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.63-$10.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.95. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dollar General also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.91-2.96 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dollar General from $276.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $242.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar General from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $255.13.

Shares of DG stock opened at $214.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DG. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

