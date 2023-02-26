Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.51, Briefing.com reports. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $297.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.79. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $297.00 and a 12-month high of $448.99.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $299.00 to $270.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $370.92.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Further Reading

