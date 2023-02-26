Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Plans $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.505 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Dover has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 67 years. Dover has a payout ratio of 20.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dover to earn $9.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

Dover Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE DOV opened at $148.40 on Friday. Dover has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $162.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dover will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dover

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Dover during the first quarter worth about $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Dover by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Dover by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dover

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Featured Stories

