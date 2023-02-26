Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Plans $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.505 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.
Dover has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 67 years. Dover has a payout ratio of 20.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dover to earn $9.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.
Dover Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSE DOV opened at $148.40 on Friday. Dover has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $162.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dover
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Dover during the first quarter worth about $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Dover by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Dover by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Dover
Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.
