Dover Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.505 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.
Dover has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 67 years. Dover has a payout ratio of 20.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dover to earn $9.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.
Dover Price Performance
NYSE DOV opened at $148.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.49 and its 200-day moving average is $135.69. Dover has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $162.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Dover by 98.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the first quarter worth $225,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Dover from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Dover from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.
Dover Company Profile
Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.
Featured Stories
