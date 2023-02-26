Dover Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.505 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Dover has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 67 years. Dover has a payout ratio of 20.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dover to earn $9.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

Dover Price Performance

NYSE DOV opened at $148.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.49 and its 200-day moving average is $135.69. Dover has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $162.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Dover by 98.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the first quarter worth $225,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Dover from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Dover from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Featured Stories

