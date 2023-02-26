DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.09-$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.25. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DTE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.82.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE opened at $113.00 on Friday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.72 and a 200 day moving average of $118.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.58.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.9525 dividend. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 26.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 773.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

