DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Shares Bought by 1607 Capital Partners LLC

1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 552,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust were worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 7.5% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 191,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,318 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 82.2% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 165,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 74,726 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 85.8% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 156,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 72,380 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 23.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 27,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 5.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the period.

Shares of KSM stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.39. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $11.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

