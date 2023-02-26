e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.17.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ELF shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $54.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $2,207,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,306,877.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $3,133,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,268,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $2,207,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,306,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,453 shares of company stock valued at $9,664,041. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,521,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,262,000 after purchasing an additional 504,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,606,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,445,000 after purchasing an additional 55,263 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,088,000 after purchasing an additional 241,048 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,472,000 after purchasing an additional 242,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $73.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $75.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.28, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.57.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

