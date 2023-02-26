Eaton Vance Management Acquires 3,834 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 740,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $47,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 110,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 151,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after buying an additional 38,496 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 568,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,172,000 after buying an additional 43,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $965,218.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,698,348 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OTIS. Argus lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $83.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.05. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $85.54. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.