Eaton Vance Management Boosts Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 81,234 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.24% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $44,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. CX Institutional purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 194.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

WST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.25.

NYSE:WST opened at $310.25 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.19 and a fifty-two week high of $424.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.78.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.38. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The business had revenue of $708.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total value of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,465,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

