Eaton Vance Management Has $37.48 Million Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.16% of Zscaler worth $37,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZS. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth $168,365,000. Scge Management L.P. grew its position in Zscaler by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 987,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,566,000 after acquiring an additional 399,000 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,685,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Zscaler by 17.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,580,000 after purchasing an additional 271,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at about $35,211,000. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $579,945.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,545,639.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $579,945.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,545,639.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.78 per share, with a total value of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,553 in the last ninety days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $190.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Zscaler to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $130.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.47. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.64 and a 1-year high of $260.87.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.08 million. Research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

