Eaton Vance Management Has $39.48 Million Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Markel were worth $39,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Markel by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Markel by 62.9% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the second quarter worth approximately $586,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Markel in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Markel by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Markel

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,317.18 per share, with a total value of $32,929.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,465,132.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Trading Down 0.1 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,335.71 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,519.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,354.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1,261.13.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,516.67.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

