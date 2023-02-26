Eaton Vance Management Has $49.75 Million Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,318,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,569 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 1.01% of National Instruments worth $49,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 145.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 225.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in National Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 77.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NATI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

National Instruments Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NATI opened at $50.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.08. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $29.81 and a 52 week high of $55.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $113,599.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $113,599.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,994,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,262,444 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

