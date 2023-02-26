Eaton Vance Management Has $53.70 Million Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 126,352 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $53,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Teleflex by 271.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 9,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens upped their price objective on Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $291.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.46.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $235.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.32 and a 200-day moving average of $230.27. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $182.65 and a 1-year high of $356.72.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 17.71%.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

