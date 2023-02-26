Eaton Vance Management Purchases 202,118 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,133,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,118 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $50,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Envestnet by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Envestnet by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Envestnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Envestnet by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000.

NYSE ENV opened at $61.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.56. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.72 and a 12-month high of $84.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENV shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Envestnet from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Envestnet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.56.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

