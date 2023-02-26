Eaton Vance Management Purchases 95 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.09% of HCA Healthcare worth $48,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCA. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on HCA shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.41.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA opened at $249.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.11. The company has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.62. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 11.65%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,076,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,899 shares of company stock valued at $20,460,494. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.