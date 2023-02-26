Eaton Vance Management Reduces Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 673,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,126 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $46,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 16.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. TheStreet cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Erste Group Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 2.2 %

TSM stock opened at $88.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.54. The stock has a market cap of $456.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $113.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 44.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.49%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Stories

