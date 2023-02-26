eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $53.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.17.

EBAY stock opened at $45.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. eBay has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $60.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.68. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of -21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 34.14%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. eBay’s payout ratio is -41.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in eBay by 49.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

