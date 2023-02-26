Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.55-4.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.77. Edison International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.55-$4.85 EPS.

Edison International Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of EIX traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.63. 3,337,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32. The company has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.82 and its 200-day moving average is $64.77.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 184.38%.

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Edison International from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edison International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Edison International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edison International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 1,679.5% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 162.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.