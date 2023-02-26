Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Barclays

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ELAN. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $29.66.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.94 million. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 15.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after acquiring an additional 47,881 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 17.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

