Electroneum (ETN) Hits Market Cap of $47.23 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $47.23 million and approximately $31,489.12 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001068 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00012592 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,940,292,392 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.