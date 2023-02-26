Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Receives $585.11 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $584.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Elevance Health from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Elevance Health stock opened at $478.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $490.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $494.26. Elevance Health has a twelve month low of $439.64 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The company has a market capitalization of $113.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 32.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $702,000. Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. The firm supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey, connecting them to the care, support, and resources they need to lead healthier lives.

