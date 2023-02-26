Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EARN)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 78.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.7%.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Down 1.1 %
EARN opened at $7.84 on Friday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $7.39.
EARN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Its portfolio include non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.
