EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.75-9.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.0-12.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.73 billion. EMCOR Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.75-$9.50 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EME. DA Davidson increased their price objective on EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of EME opened at $165.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.62. EMCOR Group has a 12 month low of $95.64 and a 12 month high of $169.88.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EMCOR Group will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.34%.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In related news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $374,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,638.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCOR Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,867,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,271,000 after buying an additional 264,826 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,886,000 after buying an additional 225,879 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 232.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 166,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,789,000 after buying an additional 116,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,814,000 after buying an additional 97,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

See Also

