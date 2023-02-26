EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

EMX Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of EMX Royalty stock opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. EMX Royalty has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $209.15 million, a PE ratio of -31.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of EMX Royalty

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of EMX Royalty by 251.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in EMX Royalty during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMX Royalty during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific.

