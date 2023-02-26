Energi 24-Hour Volume Tops $161,073.71 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 26th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $12.28 million and approximately $161,073.71 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000869 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00078130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00055719 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00009969 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00026251 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003716 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 61,903,151 coins and its circulating supply is 60,833,613 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

