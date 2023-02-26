Energi (NRG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $147,543.74

Energi (NRG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000867 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $12.19 million and approximately $147,543.74 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00077306 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00055309 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000324 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00009845 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00026361 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003689 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 61,901,249 coins and its circulating supply is 60,833,613 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

