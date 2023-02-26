Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Craig Hallum

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Craig Hallum from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Enovix in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Enovix from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.92.

Enovix Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENVX opened at $8.86 on Thursday. Enovix has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.33.

Insider Activity at Enovix

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix

In related news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $25,620.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,358,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,399,374.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,481 shares of company stock valued at $63,687. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enovix in the third quarter worth $26,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enovix in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Enovix in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix in the third quarter worth $62,000. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

