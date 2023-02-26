EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) PT Lowered to GBX 35 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 38 ($0.46) to GBX 35 ($0.42) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on EnQuest from GBX 20 ($0.24) to GBX 32 ($0.39) in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Get EnQuest alerts:

EnQuest Stock Performance

ENQUF stock opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. EnQuest has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.29.

EnQuest Company Profile

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.