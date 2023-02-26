EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management cut its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,202 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.16% of EPR Properties worth $4,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,230,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,406,000 after acquiring an additional 126,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,203,000 after purchasing an additional 523,061 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 22.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,085,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,865,000 after purchasing an additional 376,964 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,027,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,058,000 after buying an additional 51,195 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EPR shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

EPR Properties Trading Down 2.8 %

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

EPR opened at $40.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.76. EPR Properties has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $56.38. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.37%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.