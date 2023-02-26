Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EQR. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Equity Residential from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Argus raised shares of Equity Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.82.

EQR opened at $63.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.70. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $94.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 121.36%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.9% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 32.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

