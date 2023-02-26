Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Sold by B. Riley Asset Management LLC

B. Riley Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,947 shares during the quarter. Everbridge comprises 2.2% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Everbridge worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG3 Management LLC grew its stake in Everbridge by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Everbridge by 1,647.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.72 and its 200-day moving average is $32.25. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $52.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

EVBG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stephens increased their target price on Everbridge from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Everbridge from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

In related news, CEO David Wagner sold 12,391 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $359,586.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,413.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 25,865 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $826,645.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,009,928.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Wagner sold 12,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $359,586.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,413.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,680 shares of company stock worth $1,200,580 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.