Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.55-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Evergy also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.55-3.75 EPS.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of Evergy stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.63. 1,843,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,970. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.52. Evergy has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $73.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.48.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Evergy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.81%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Evergy to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Evergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded Evergy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evergy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Evergy by 25.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 28.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,058,000 after acquiring an additional 71,345 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Evergy by 1,332.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after purchasing an additional 347,949 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

