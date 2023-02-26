Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €29.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €29.00 ($30.85) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EVK. Warburg Research set a €25.60 ($27.23) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($30.85) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($25.53) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($21.28) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €15.00 ($15.96) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at €20.08 ($21.36) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is €19.01. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($28.49) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($35.07).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

