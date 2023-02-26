ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.60 to $6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.56 billion to $1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion. ExlService also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.60-$6.80 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ExlService to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $167.71.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $168.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. ExlService has a twelve month low of $114.82 and a twelve month high of $191.18.

In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 2,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total value of $368,671.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at $904,246.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total value of $248,868.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,511.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 2,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total transaction of $368,671.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at $904,246.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,479 shares of company stock worth $1,449,848. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ExlService by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in ExlService by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in ExlService by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

