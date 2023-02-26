Fellaz Price Tops $1.87 (FLZ)

Fellaz (FLZ) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Fellaz token can currently be bought for approximately $1.87 or 0.00007936 BTC on major exchanges. Fellaz has a total market cap of $4.71 billion and $70,048.45 worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fellaz has traded 38.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Fellaz

Fellaz’s genesis date was March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Fellaz is fellaz.xyz. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fellaz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fellaz, based in Singapore, is a multichain web3 entertainment ecosystem that specializes in the production and distribution of original metaverse-native IP and derivative content. As a comprehensive metaverse content production studio, an NFT solution for web3 entertainment, a decentralized fandom community catalyzer, and an alliance of leading experts and global partners, Fellaz is a one-stop solution and ecosystem designed to help businesses and creators transition to a longer-term web3 business model by effectively integrating the ideal features of the metaverse, decentralization, and NFT technology with original content, web3 diversification, and fandom in ways that actually work.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fellaz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fellaz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fellaz using one of the exchanges listed above.

